Dr. Nishant Patel, MD
Dr. Nishant Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 295, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 691-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My previous colonoscopy with Dr Patel revealed pre cancerous polyps which he removed and most likely saved my life. This time no issues! His support staff Karla and Lane, Nichole and Alex were especially friendly and knowledgeable and made me very comfortable throughout the process. I highly recommend Dr Patel and his team of professionals!
About Dr. Nishant Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital - St Paul
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
