Dr. Nishant Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishant Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nishant Patel, MD
Dr. Nishant Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
UCLA Santa Monica1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 794-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
UCLA Santa Clarita25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 202, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (310) 794-7700
3
500 Ray C Hunt Drive500 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-2224Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
UVA Health System1300 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-2224MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Ucare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Words can't express how much we appreciate Dr Patel's care. We went to several doctors for my son's complex kidney stones and they could not remove all the stones. Finally, we traveled quite far from our home to see Dr Patel and with one surgery removed all of Brian's stones.
About Dr. Nishant Patel, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1720216153
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinc Found
- UCSD Healthcare
- UCSD/San Diego VA Med Ctr
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- University of Arizona
- Urology
