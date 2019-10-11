Overview of Dr. Nishant Patel, MD

Dr. Nishant Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at UCLA Urology in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA and Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.