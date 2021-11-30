Dr. Nishant Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishant Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nishant Reddy, MD
Dr. Nishant Reddy, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Drexel Univ Coll of Med|Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
NJ ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery300B Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 202, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 710-6673
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Very thorough and patient focused.
About Dr. Nishant Reddy, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1780974899
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Medical School
- Drexel Univ Coll of Med|Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Ear Ache, Enlarged Turbinates and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.