Dr. Nishant Saran, MB BS is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.



Dr. Saran works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.