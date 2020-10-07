Dr. Nishant Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishant Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Nishant Shah, MD
Dr. Nishant Shah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll Bombay and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group - Park Ridge - Pediatric Neurology1675 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 318-9330
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
He's the cream of the crop! Intelligent with the best bedside manner out there! We feel so lucky to have him as our son's doctor. Kind, patient and up to date on the latest medicine. We never left with any questions because he spent so much time with us.
About Dr. Nishant Shah, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043254980
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
- Bj Wadia Hospital For Children/Kem Hospital|NYU Medical Center
- Seth G.S. Medical College/KEM Hospital
- Seth GS Med Coll Bombay
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.