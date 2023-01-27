See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Nishant Suneja, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (31)
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nishant Suneja, MD

Dr. Nishant Suneja, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York At Buffalo / School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

Dr. Suneja works at BWH Orthopedic/Arthritis Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suneja's Office Locations

    Brigham and Womens Hospital
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5465
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County

Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)

Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr Suneja performed surgery on my father for his terrible hip fracture. He is an excellent surgeon. My father is doing very well and walking. Dr Suneja was compassionate and had great bed side manner. We are very happy with the care we received at Brigham and have a lot confidence in the staff there.
    KS — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Nishant Suneja, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831532845
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York At Buffalo / School of Dental Medicine
