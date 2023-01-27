Dr. Suneja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nishant Suneja, MD
Overview of Dr. Nishant Suneja, MD
Dr. Nishant Suneja, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York At Buffalo / School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.
Dr. Suneja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Suneja's Office Locations
-
1
Brigham and Womens Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5465Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suneja?
Dr Suneja performed surgery on my father for his terrible hip fracture. He is an excellent surgeon. My father is doing very well and walking. Dr Suneja was compassionate and had great bed side manner. We are very happy with the care we received at Brigham and have a lot confidence in the staff there.
About Dr. Nishant Suneja, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1831532845
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York At Buffalo / School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suneja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suneja works at
Dr. Suneja has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Suneja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.