Overview of Dr. Nishant Vaidy, MD

Dr. Nishant Vaidy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Vaidy works at Concorde Medical Group Internal Medicine at East 32nd Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.