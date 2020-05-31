Overview

Dr. Nishant Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Verma works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.