Dr. Nishant Verma, MD
Dr. Nishant Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4965
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern - Pavilion B1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 534-3278
Surgeons Group Sc800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-4310
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My wife and I met Dr. Verma when he assisted during her alcohol ablation for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. We were so impressed that when I needed treatment for a coronary artery blockage and then a cardiac ablation to correct atrial fibrillation that Dr. Verma was my choice for treatment. We could not be more satisfied and more impressed with the quality of care.
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- New York - Presbyterian Hospital|New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University College Physicians and Surgeons
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
