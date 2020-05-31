See All Cardiologists in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Nishant Verma, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nishant Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Verma works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-4965
  2. 2
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern - Pavilion B
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 534-3278
  3. 3
    Surgeons Group Sc
    800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 234-4310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Heart Disease
Cardioversion, Elective
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Defibrillator Implantation Chevron Icon
Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 31, 2020
    My wife and I met Dr. Verma when he assisted during her alcohol ablation for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. We were so impressed that when I needed treatment for a coronary artery blockage and then a cardiac ablation to correct atrial fibrillation that Dr. Verma was my choice for treatment. We could not be more satisfied and more impressed with the quality of care.
    — May 31, 2020
    About Dr. Nishant Verma, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013162817
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Residency
    • New York - Presbyterian Hospital|New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Physicians and Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
