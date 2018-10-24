Dr. Nishat Alvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishat Alvi, MD
Dr. Nishat Alvi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from Cornell University Med Center New York Ny and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Vision Institute of IL602 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 277-0555
Elgin Office1710 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 888-9000
The Vision Institute Of Illinois, Inc1750 N Randall Rd Ste 200, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 277-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Pekin Insurance
- Pipefitters
- Principal Life
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Alvi and the staff were all very friendly. Dr. Alvi took time to explain about my condition.
About Dr. Nishat Alvi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1831119015
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary Chicago
- Northwestern University Med Center
- Cornell University Med Center New York Ny
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Alvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvi works at
Dr. Alvi speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvi.
