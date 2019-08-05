Overview of Dr. Nishath Ali, MD

Dr. Nishath Ali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at BCM Department of Ob/Gyn in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.