Overview of Dr. Nisheet Prasad, MD

Dr. Nisheet Prasad, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Monroe Rheumatology and Endocrinology, LLC in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Jamesburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.