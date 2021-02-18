Dr. Nisheet Waghray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waghray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisheet Waghray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nisheet Waghray, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.
Locations
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-5736Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Parma Medical Center | The MetroHealth System12301 SNOW RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (216) 778-4252
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had dr waghray for a few years and I have Colitis and IBS and he has always taken such good care of me and makes me feel comfortable talking to him, when I have been really sick he has called me at home to see how I’m doing and calls me as soon as he gets results of tests and calls me that day. I would highly recommend him, he is a very caring doctor.
About Dr. Nisheet Waghray, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waghray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waghray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waghray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waghray has seen patients for Nausea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waghray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Waghray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waghray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waghray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waghray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.