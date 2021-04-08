See All Psychiatrists in Carrollton, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Nishendu Vasavada, MD

Psychiatry
4.8 (109)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nishendu Vasavada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.

Dr. Vasavada works at Lakeside Life Center in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeside Life Center
    4100 Fairway Dr Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 221-1741

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 08, 2021
    I have been a patient for over 20 years and he is an excellent doctor!
    — Apr 08, 2021
    About Dr. Nishendu Vasavada, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952473589
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • M.S. University of Baroda
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nishendu Vasavada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasavada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasavada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasavada works at Lakeside Life Center in Carrollton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vasavada’s profile.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasavada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasavada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasavada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasavada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

