Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD
Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Barot works at
Dr. Barot's Office Locations
Virginia Neurology & Sleep Centers637 Kingsborough Sq Ste E, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 410-2804
Virginia Neurology & Sleep Centers3897 Bridge Rd Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 686-2800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and knowledgeable visit, answered all questions and relieved my anxiety regarding sleep study.
About Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospitals & Clinics
- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- The College of William and Mary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barot works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.