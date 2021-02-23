See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD

Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Barot works at Virginia Neurology & Sleep Centers in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Barot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Neurology & Sleep Centers
    637 Kingsborough Sq Ste E, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 410-2804
  2. 2
    Virginia Neurology & Sleep Centers
    3897 Bridge Rd Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 686-2800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Alzheimer's Disease
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barot?

    Feb 23, 2021
    Very thorough and knowledgeable visit, answered all questions and relieved my anxiety regarding sleep study.
    Tanya Deloatch — Feb 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barot to family and friends

    Dr. Barot's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barot

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD.

    About Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376755603
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Hospitals & Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Residency
    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Med School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The College of William and Mary
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nishidh Barot, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.