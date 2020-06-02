Overview of Dr. Nishith Majmundar, MD

Dr. Nishith Majmundar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Majmundar works at Lajja Neurology Association in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.