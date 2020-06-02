Dr. Majmundar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nishith Majmundar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nishith Majmundar, MD
Dr. Nishith Majmundar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Majmundar works at
Dr. Majmundar's Office Locations
Lajja Neurology Association11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 290, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 464-3757
Memorial Southeast Emergency Physicians Llp11800 Astoria Blvd, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 929-6100Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Majmundar is an awesome neurologist of my Husband. He narrowed down his slurry voice problem after ER visit. EMG test shows the muscle weakness. He recommend Specialize doctor in Medical center. I have much faith on them. Actually He diagonaized my Moa Moa disease back in 2005. I had surgery back then and I am a new person after then. Clearly I am happy to recommend him for any Neuo problem.
About Dr. Nishith Majmundar, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1275505521
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majmundar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majmundar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majmundar works at
Dr. Majmundar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majmundar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Majmundar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majmundar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majmundar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majmundar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.