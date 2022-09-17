Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karthikeyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD
Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cortland, OH.
Dr. Karthikeyan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Karthikeyan's Office Locations
-
1
Steward Primary Care, Cortland2668 State Route 5 Ste 1, Cortland, OH 44410 Directions (724) 500-5044
Hospital Affiliations
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karthikeyan?
Bad family history and good listening at semi-annual appts had Dr K send me to the OR for an angioplasty. One artery 90% blocked… it was a hard sell for insurance to cover because of my great BP numbers, low cholesterol and an A1c under 7. Dr.K preserved and I got the treatment I needed.
About Dr. Nishok Karthikeyan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1376030049
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karthikeyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Karthikeyan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Karthikeyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karthikeyan works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Karthikeyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karthikeyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karthikeyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karthikeyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.