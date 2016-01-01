Overview

Dr. Nishua Bendt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They completed their residency with Wesley Medical Center



Dr. Bendt works at Mercy Clinic Family Medicine - Smith Glynn Callaway - Suite 240 in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.