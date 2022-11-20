See All Oncologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD

Medical Oncology
2.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD

Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from MBBS Government Medical College - India and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Anderson County Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Haideri works at Midwest Oncology Associates - Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Overland Park Regional in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Haideri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Oncology Associates - Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Overland Park Regional
    10600 Quivira Rd Ste 110, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-2991
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Menorah Medical Center
    12140 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-2992
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Anderson County Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Head Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paraneoplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haideri?

    Nov 20, 2022
    Dr. Haideri treated me for very advanced metastatic breast cancer, and she absolutely saved my life. Before starting treatment, I went to KU for a second opinion and they were not as thorough as Dr. Haideri. I made an informed choice to put my trust in Dr. Haideri and have never regretted it. At every phase of the process she was well-informed about the latest treatment protocols, listened closely to my questions and concerns, and proved in every visit that she was my partner in the entire treatment process. I would ABSOLUTELY recommend her to anyone.
    Deb W — Nov 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haideri to family and friends

    Dr. Haideri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haideri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD.

    About Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487682092
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Missouri - Kansas City
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Missouri - Kansas City
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Luke's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MBBS Government Medical College - India
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haideri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haideri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haideri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haideri works at Midwest Oncology Associates - Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Overland Park Regional in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Haideri’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haideri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haideri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haideri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haideri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nisreen Haideri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.