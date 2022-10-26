Book an Appointment

Dr. Nisreen Madhoun, DO

Minimally Invasive Surgery
4.9 (48)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nisreen Madhoun, DO is a Minimally Invasive Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Madhoun works at North Penn Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Penn Surgical Associates
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 310, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Puncture Aspiration
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominoplasty
Abscess
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
Appendectomy, Open
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Breast Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticular Diseases
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Empyema
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fecal Impaction Removal
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lumpectomy
Lung Abscess
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Pyloric Stenosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
Wound Repair
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2022
    On time, very pleasant and thorough. Explained everything in detail
    N. Laputka — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Nisreen Madhoun, DO

    Minimally Invasive Surgery
    14 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1982835286
    Education & Certifications

    Colorectal Surgical Associates/ Texas Medical Center in Houston
    Mercy Suburban Hospital
    Mercy Suburban Hospital (was Suburban General Hsp)
    Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nisreen Madhoun, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madhoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madhoun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madhoun works at North Penn Surgical Associates in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Madhoun’s profile.

    Dr. Madhoun has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madhoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Madhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madhoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

