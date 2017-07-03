See All Dermatologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Nissan Pilest, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (45)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nissan Pilest, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Hoag Orthopedic Institute and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Pilest works at Total Dermatology in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nissan Pilest MD
    16100 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 (949) 727-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 03, 2017
    I had complete satisfaction while receiving treatments with Dr. Pilest and his courteous and professional staff. I went in on my 60th birthday wanting to hear what the Dr. might recommend to soften some of the signs of aging on my face. First of all, he is so very kind and such a gentleman. He assured me that I "didn't need much" to enhance my looks, and made his recommendations. Everything he suggested was spot on, and the proof was in the result. He is extremely skilled at his craft. So happy!
    Marsea in Santa Cruz, CA — Jul 03, 2017
    About Dr. Nissan Pilest, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1851473862
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charlotte Meml Hospital
    Internship
    • Maricopa Co Hospital
    Medical Education
    • National University Of Iran
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nissan Pilest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pilest has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pilest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

