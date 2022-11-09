Dr. Nisseth Urribarri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urribarri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisseth Urribarri, MD
Overview of Dr. Nisseth Urribarri, MD
Dr. Nisseth Urribarri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Universidad Del Zulia, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Urribarri works at
Dr. Urribarri's Office Locations
-
1
Dr L Green and Associates3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 360, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-2916Monday8:15am - 4:15pmTuesday7:30am - 5:45pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:15pm
-
2
Lona Sasser D.O., LLC9750 NW 33rd St Ste 111, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 368-9656Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urribarri?
Excellent place, very clean and comfortable. Dra is very professional with empathy with her patient.
About Dr. Nisseth Urribarri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1184713794
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Universidad Del Zulia, Escuela De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urribarri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urribarri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urribarri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urribarri works at
Dr. Urribarri has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urribarri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Urribarri speaks Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Urribarri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urribarri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urribarri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urribarri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.