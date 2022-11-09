Overview of Dr. Nisseth Urribarri, MD

Dr. Nisseth Urribarri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Universidad Del Zulia, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Urribarri works at Green & Urribarri, LLC in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.