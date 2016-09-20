Overview

Dr. Nissin Nahmias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.



Dr. Nahmias works at Saint Barnabas Hospital in Bronx, NY with other offices in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.