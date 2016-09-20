Dr. Nissin Nahmias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahmias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nissin Nahmias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nissin Nahmias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Dr. Nahmias works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Barnabas Hospital4422 3rd Ave Fl 2, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 960-3730
-
2
AMI Surgery Shelton,CT4 Corporate Dr Ste 186, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 880-5000
-
3
Bronx Park Medical Surgery Services2016 Bronxdale Ave Ste 202, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (718) 863-8695
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nahmias?
Dr. Nahmias has been such a great support to me during my weight loss journey. He truly has demonstrated superb professionalism and exceptional patient care to me before, during, and after my surgery. His investment and commitment to patient care is to be commended!
About Dr. Nissin Nahmias, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497968721
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nahmias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nahmias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nahmias works at
Dr. Nahmias has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nahmias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nahmias speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahmias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahmias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahmias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahmias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.