Dr. Nissin Nahmias, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nissin Nahmias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Dr. Nahmias works at Saint Barnabas Hospital in Bronx, NY with other offices in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Barnabas Hospital
    4422 3rd Ave Fl 2, Bronx, NY 10457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 960-3730
  2. 2
    AMI Surgery Shelton,CT
    4 Corporate Dr Ste 186, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 880-5000
  3. 3
    Bronx Park Medical Surgery Services
    2016 Bronxdale Ave Ste 202, Bronx, NY 10462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 863-8695

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Barnabas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia
Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Hernia

Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Injuries Chevron Icon
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Abdominal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gastritis Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Adenoma Chevron Icon
Adenopathy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections of the Digestive Tract Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Biliary Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Benign Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Bile Plug Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Blind Loop Syndrome Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bowel Bypass Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bowel Strangulation Chevron Icon
Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholestasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Erosive Gastritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia Chevron Icon
Chronic Osmotic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Secretory Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Steatorrheal Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Short Bowel Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hematemesis Chevron Icon
Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Malignant Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Obesity Associated Asthma Chevron Icon
Obesity Due to Congenital Leptin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parenteral Nutrition Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Pneumatic Dilations (PD) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thiamine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Upper GI Series Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 20, 2016
    Dr. Nahmias has been such a great support to me during my weight loss journey. He truly has demonstrated superb professionalism and exceptional patient care to me before, during, and after my surgery. His investment and commitment to patient care is to be commended!
    GRW in Windsor, CT — Sep 20, 2016
    About Dr. Nissin Nahmias, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1497968721
    Education & Certifications

    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
