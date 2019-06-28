See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Nita Desai, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (20)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Nita Desai, MD

Dr. Nita Desai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.

Dr. Desai works at Practice in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 680, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-6017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valleywise Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare Connect
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nita Desai, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1720224967
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.