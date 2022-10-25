Dr. Nita Paintal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paintal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nita Paintal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nita Paintal, MD
Dr. Nita Paintal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Paintal's Office Locations
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego4700 Spring St Ste 220, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (877) 257-7273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was involved in my treatment plan. I am pleased to say my bipolar disorder is in remission. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Nita Paintal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1497795223
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paintal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paintal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paintal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paintal has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paintal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paintal speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Paintal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paintal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paintal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paintal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.