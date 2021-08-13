Dr. Nita Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nita Shah, MD
Dr. Nita Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Modern Nephrology & Transplant767 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 992-9022
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Incredible. Best ever. No one like her. Thorough. Concise. Accommodating. Compassionate.
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- BJ Medical College Post Graduate institute
- Robert Wood Johnson
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
