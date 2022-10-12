See All Neurosurgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD

Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Andalkar works at East Valley Neurosurgery, LLC in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ali Turkmani, MD
Dr. Ali Turkmani, MD
5.0 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD
Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Naresh Patel, MD
Dr. Naresh Patel, MD
5.0 (29)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Andalkar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Valley Neurosurgery LLC
    2045 S Vineyard Ste 142, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 330-6010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Central Campus
  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Andalkar?

    Oct 12, 2022
    He is unsure about my condition so instead of jumping in and doing exploratory surgery, he is waiting for a month to see if things have changed. He explains the situation very well. He did neck surgery on me a year ago and that changed my life. I have full confidence he will take care of my sciatica and lower spine problems.
    Shannon Smith — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Andalkar to family and friends

    Dr. Andalkar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Andalkar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD.

    About Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124057070
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andalkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andalkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andalkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andalkar works at East Valley Neurosurgery, LLC in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Andalkar’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Andalkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andalkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andalkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andalkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Niteen Andalkar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.