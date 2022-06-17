See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Reno, NV
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (88)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nitesh Kuhadiya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.

Dr. Kuhadiya works at DECON(Diabetes & Endocrine Center of Nevada) in Reno, NV with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Decon
    5444 Reno Corporate Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 507-2555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    University of Buffalo Medical Doctors Academic Medicine Services Inc
    3980 Sheridan Dr Ste 600, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 961-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Lassen Medical Center
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin B Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Adrenal Crisis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic, Dominant Type Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic, Recessive Type Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Neurogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Apoplexy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postpartum Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Postpartum Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Storm Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 17, 2022
    I appreciate Dr Kuhadiya's professionalism and caring. He listens and answers all my questions. The staff is professional and friendly and return my calls in a timely manner. I am thankful for everyone at DECON.
    Kim — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Nitesh Kuhadiya, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1588901359
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Residency
    • Jersey City Med Ctr(Mt Sinai Sch of Med)
    Internship
    • Jersey City Med Ctr(Mt Sinai Sch of Med)
    Medical Education
    • Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
