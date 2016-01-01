Overview of Dr. Nitesh Patel, DO

Dr. Nitesh Patel, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.