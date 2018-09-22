Overview of Dr. Nitesh Shekhadia, MD

Dr. Nitesh Shekhadia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Shekhadia works at Florida Neurology in Orange City, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.