Dr. Nitesh Shekhadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nitesh Shekhadia, MD
Dr. Nitesh Shekhadia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Shekhadia works at
Dr. Shekhadia's Office Locations
1
Florida Neurology2445 S Volusia Ave Ste C3, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 260-5862
2
Florida Neurology2710 Dora Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 360-7140
3
Lake Mary755 Stirling Center Pl Ste 1531, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 794-5428Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Adventhealth Waterman
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shekhafia , Christy and everyone in the staff are so amazing ,very understanding ,professional and very patient I am appreciate how they deal with my severe autistic daughter Selvana I can’t thank them enough May God reward all of them
About Dr. Nitesh Shekhadia, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1962405365
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University Of New Jersey
- University Of New Jersey
- Shah Medical College
- Neurology
Dr. Shekhadia works at
