Dr. Nitesh Sood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Agartala Government Medical College and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sood works at Southcoast Health Elecrophysiology in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.