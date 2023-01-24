Dr. Nitesh Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitesh Sood, MD
Overview
Dr. Nitesh Sood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Agartala Government Medical College and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sood works at
Locations
-
1
Southcoast Health Cardiology363 Highland Ave, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-7328
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sood?
I developed AFib in December 2021. Through the excellent teams at South Coast Health, my condition was diagnosed quickly . I had all the tests done and at the beginning of October, Dr. Sood preformed an ablation that cured my Afib. So within 10 months of developing Abfib I was cured! It was a miracle.
About Dr. Nitesh Sood, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124299755
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut Program A
- Agartala Government Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sood works at
Dr. Sood has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.