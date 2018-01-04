Dr. Nithin Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nithin Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nithin Reddy, MD
Dr. Nithin Reddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Garfield Urology5893 Copley Dr, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 616-5212
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
After multiple joint replacements for my wife and myself, Dr. Reddy is the absolute best
About Dr. Nithin Reddy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1700840345
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
