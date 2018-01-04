Overview of Dr. Nithin Reddy, MD

Dr. Nithin Reddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Garfield Urology in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

