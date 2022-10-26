Overview of Dr. Nithya Palanisamy, MD

Dr. Nithya Palanisamy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Palanisamy works at Texas Oncology in McKinney, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.