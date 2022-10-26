Dr. Nithya Palanisamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palanisamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nithya Palanisamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nithya Palanisamy, MD
Dr. Nithya Palanisamy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Palanisamy works at
Dr. Palanisamy's Office Locations
-
1
McKinney5236 W University Dr Ste 1000, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-8609Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Frisco4461 Coit Rd Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 987-1975Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palanisamy?
Very pleased! Dr. Palanisamy was compassionate and explained her recommended next steps with my situation clearly. I felt that I was in good hands.
About Dr. Nithya Palanisamy, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1952598419
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palanisamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palanisamy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palanisamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palanisamy works at
Dr. Palanisamy has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palanisamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palanisamy speaks Tamil.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Palanisamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palanisamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palanisamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palanisamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.