Dr. Niti Cooper, DO
Dr. Niti Cooper, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Reclaimability Pain Services15000 Midlantic Dr Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 255-5479
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
My wife has Dr Coopers for pain management for approximately six months after searching for a doctor that she feels comfortable with and that cares how the treatments are helping with her pain and willing to explore other treatments if necessary. Dr Cooper is one of the best medical professionals we have encountered and we are thankful for her dedication to her profession.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1881859080
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.