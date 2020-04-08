See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Niti Vaid, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Niti Vaid, DO

Dr. Niti Vaid, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Vaid works at Niti V Vaid, D.O. in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vaid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Niti Vaid
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 118, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 865-7961
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 08, 2020
    An amazing doctor. Very thorough and easy to talk to. I recommend her to all of my friends because I know that she will take great care of them.
    Cathie S. — Apr 08, 2020
    About Dr. Niti Vaid, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710934336
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chief Resident, Stamford Hospital-Columbia Univ College Of Physicians &amp;amp;amp; Surgeons|Chief Resident, Stamford Hospital-Columbia Univ College Of Physicians &amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgeons
    Residency
    Internship
    • Stamford Hospital|Stamford Hospital - Columbia University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niti Vaid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaid accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Vaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaid works at Niti V Vaid, D.O. in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vaid’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.