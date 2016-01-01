Dr. Ghattaura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nitika Ghattaura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nitika Ghattaura, MD
Dr. Nitika Ghattaura, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center.
Dr. Ghattaura works at
Dr. Ghattaura's Office Locations
M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 898-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nitika Ghattaura, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1356748495
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghattaura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghattaura works at
Dr. Ghattaura has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghattaura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
