Dr. Nitin Barman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Barman, MD
Overview
Dr. Nitin Barman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital Center.
Dr. Barman works at
Locations
-
1
Guggenheim Pavilion1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barman?
About Dr. Nitin Barman, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1730299314
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barman works at
Dr. Barman speaks Hindi.
Dr. Barman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.