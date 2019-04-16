Dr. Nitin Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nitin Bhatia, MD
Dr. Nitin Bhatia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia's Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - White Plains222 Bloomingdale Rd Fl 2, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 333-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?
Dr. Bhatia was very thorough and clearly explained the cause of my nasal issue. The medicine he prescribed worked quickly and showed that his diagnosis was correct. A very intelligent person but not condescending
About Dr. Nitin Bhatia, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1952589491
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.