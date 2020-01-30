Dr. Nitin Chandramouli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandramouli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Chandramouli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tooele, UT. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Mountain West Medical Center.
Nephrology Associates - Tooele1244 N Main St Ste 101, Tooele, UT 84074 Directions (435) 254-5715Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Utah Cancer Specialists3838 S 700 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (435) 254-5875Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Mountain West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandramouli?
Dr. Chandramouli is very easy to understand, he explained everything in detail, wrote it down and then gave us a copy of the notes. Very helpful to understand what was going on as I began my chemo treatments.During my chemo treatments his excellent staff provided a comfortable and professional environment each time. As I've continued with the follow ups Dr. Chandramouli and his assistant Rick have been able to keep me informed as to how I'm doing in a way that I can understand. It has been a very pleasant experience for me to go through chemo treatments. The entire staff have been amazing and supportive and FUN !!!
About Dr. Nitin Chandramouli, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandramouli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandramouli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandramouli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandramouli works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandramouli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandramouli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandramouli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandramouli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.