Dr. Nitin Chandramouli, MD

Hematology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nitin Chandramouli, MD

Dr. Nitin Chandramouli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tooele, UT. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Mountain West Medical Center.

Dr. Chandramouli works at Nephrology Associates - Tooele in Tooele, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chandramouli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates - Tooele
    1244 N Main St Ste 101, Tooele, UT 84074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5715
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Utah Cancer Specialists
    3838 S 700 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5875
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Mountain West Medical Center

Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Thrombocytosis
Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Thrombocytosis

Myeloma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nitin Chandramouli, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801845730
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nitin Chandramouli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandramouli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandramouli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandramouli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandramouli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandramouli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandramouli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandramouli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

