Overview

Dr. Nitin Chitre, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.



Dr. Chitre works at Staten Island University Hospital in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.