Overview of Dr. Nitin Engineer, MD

Dr. Nitin Engineer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Engineer works at Engineered Aesthetics Plastic Surgery Institute in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.