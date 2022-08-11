See All Gastroenterologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Aga LLC
    Aga LLC
980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 881-1094
    Emory Saint Joseph's
    Emory Saint Joseph's
5671 Peachtree Dunwody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 257-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Great Doc, listen's to patients carefully, applying simple solutions and explanation.
    Shekar Soundankar — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013113364
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Washington University, St Louis
    Medical Education
    VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

