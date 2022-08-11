Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Aga LLC980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 881-1094
-
2
Emory Saint Joseph's5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Great Doc, listen’s to patients carefully, applying simple solutions and explanation.
About Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1013113364
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Washington University, St Louis
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
