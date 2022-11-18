See All Ophthalmologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University|Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Gupta works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 697-6133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1962454835
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University|Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nitin Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

