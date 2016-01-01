Dr. Nitin Kapoor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Kapoor, DO
Overview of Dr. Nitin Kapoor, DO
Dr. Nitin Kapoor, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Dr. Kapoor's Office Locations
-
1
Fmc of Southwestern PA470 Johnson Rd Ste 10, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 223-3816
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Health System Greene
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapoor?
About Dr. Nitin Kapoor, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013952878
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Dr. Kapoor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.