Dr. Katariya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nitin Katariya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nitin Katariya, MD
Dr. Nitin Katariya, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Katariya's Office Locations
Arkes676 N Saint Clair St Fl 19, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katariya, was my surgeon 3 years ago with my kidney transplant. There are no words to express my deep felt thanks! His talent, medical knowledge, kindness and skills have been blessing to me. Not only best doctor, but also the best human being!!! Explaining, encouraging, supportive and he really cares, he cares about the patients. Thank you Doctor Katariya for all you have done.
About Dr. Nitin Katariya, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1245412238
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center School Of Medicine At San Antonio
- University of Texas, San Antonio
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katariya works at
