Offers telehealth
Dr. Nitin Khanna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Khanna's Office Locations
Franciscan Saint Margaret Hospital24 Joliet St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 865-2141
Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana PC730 45th St, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 924-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center-Chicago
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khanna speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
