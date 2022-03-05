Overview of Dr. Nitin Khanna, MD

Dr. Nitin Khanna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Khanna works at Franciscan Health Dyer in Dyer, IN with other offices in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.