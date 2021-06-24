Overview

Dr. Nitin Kher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Kher works at Northwest Suburban Onc Hem Associates in McHenry, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.