Dr. Kher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nitin Kher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nitin Kher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Kher works at
Locations
-
1
Nitin Kher MD Sc661 RIDGEVIEW DR, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 307-8075
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Group4201 W Medical Center Dr, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-5000
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Huntley10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (224) 654-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kher?
Most competent and skilled doc I know. My heart is in great hands Highly recommend him
About Dr. Nitin Kher, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063512325
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kher works at
Dr. Kher has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.