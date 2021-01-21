Overview

Dr. Nitin Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Effingham, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at HSHS Medical Group-Effingham in Effingham, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.