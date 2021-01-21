Dr. Nitin Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nitin Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Effingham, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Effingham900 W Temple Ave Ste 2500, Effingham, IL 62401 Directions (217) 540-2350Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
I saw Dr. Kumar for constipation. He spoke of x-rays and meds if I was open to that or he recommended Miramax daily for some time to see how that words. Possibly therapy to strengthen the pelvis floor. He emphasized that If my problems do not improve or I have any other problems concerning constipation and gastrological problems to make an appointment sooner than two months
About Dr. Nitin Kumar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1104002245
Education & Certifications
- Brigham &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch|Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- Washington University In Saint Louis
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.