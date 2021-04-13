Dr. Nitin Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Malhotra, MD
Overview
Dr. Nitin Malhotra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from Saint Louis Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Locations
1
Expert Pain Physicians LLC16045 108th Ave Ste C, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 981-3901
2
Expert Pain Physicians10750 W 143rd St, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 981-3901
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nitin Malholtra is so very knowledgeable about the different modalities of chronic pain relief! His advice has never failed me. He is a doctor that ask questions about the pain I am having, and truly listens to my answers before actually explaining my options, and then answering questions I may have on the procedure he feels would work best. I can sum it up in 6 words "he really cares about his patients!"
About Dr. Nitin Malhotra, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1992970859
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- Saint Louis Center / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.