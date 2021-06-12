Dr. Nitin Mishra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nitin Mishra, MD
Overview
Dr. Nitin Mishra, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mishra?
Dr. Mishra was so kind and compassionate. He is the only colorectal specialist that truly helped me after 15 years of suffering. I cannot praise him enough for his quality care and compassion. He gave me my life back!
About Dr. Nitin Mishra, MD
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin & Med Ctr
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers|S.C.B. Medical College And Hospital Cuttack
- Calcutta Medical College Hospital
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mishra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishra has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mishra speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.