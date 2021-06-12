See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Nitin Mishra, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nitin Mishra, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Mishra works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Colorectal Cancer
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nitin Mishra, MD

Specialties
  • Colorectal Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1790940708
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Lahey Clin &amp; Med Ctr
Residency
  • North Shore &amp; LIJ Medical Centers|S.C.B. Medical College And Hospital Cuttack
Medical Education
  • Calcutta Medical College Hospital
Board Certifications
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nitin Mishra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mishra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mishra works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mishra’s profile.

Dr. Mishra has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

