Dr. Nitin Bhatia, MD
Overview of Dr. Nitin Bhatia, MD
Dr. Nitin Bhatia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7012Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Santa Ana Outpatient Sgy Center1450 E 17th St # 102, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 543-0020
The Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center at UC Irvine1640 Newport Blvd Ste 230, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 515-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
I had a previous back surgery in 2007 and was referred to Dr. Bhatia in December 2020 as i was in excruciating pain 24/7. He is the most compassionate and patient surgeon i have ever met. Dr. Bhatia performed my surgery in Jan 2021 as I needed a multilevel fusion, spacers, two areas of severe stenosis, and several other issues. I can say 3 months later I am pain free and I got my life back. The nerve pain in my foot, right leg and sciatic nerve on both sides is completely gone and I feel 20 years younger. You will find that Dr. Bhatia's staff is as kind and caring as he is; what a wonderful group of healthcare professionals. He takes a conservative approach and clearly outlines your options as a patient and is candid / honest. I couldn't be more pleased with the care i received from Dr. Bhatia, his staff, and the whole UCI team. His goal is clearly to improve your quality of life and he's genuinely as humble a man as you will ever meet; no ego ! Highly highly recommend.....
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1477633550
- Miami Children's Hospital
- UCLA Medical Ctr
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Stanford University
